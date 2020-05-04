Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,204 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 195.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.13 and its 200-day moving average is $236.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

