Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,307.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,189.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,320.25. The stock has a market cap of $907.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,820,403 shares of company stock valued at $119,179,685. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,515.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

