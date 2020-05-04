Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 447,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,886 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. 47,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $43.03.

