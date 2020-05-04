Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 543.5% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,402. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70.

