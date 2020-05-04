Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 3.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,992.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Shares of UOCT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

