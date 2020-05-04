Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.