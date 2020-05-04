Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

NFLX stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,866,805. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.89 and its 200-day moving average is $339.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

