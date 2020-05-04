Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $619,000 Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.00. 16,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.81. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

