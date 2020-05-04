Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $706,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 937,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

