Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $781,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 77,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 76,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

PGX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. 4,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,916. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

