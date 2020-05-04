Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $651,000 in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $437,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,849. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $271.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.94.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

