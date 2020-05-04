Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $719,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.36. 4,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

