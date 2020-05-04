Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.33. 700,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.