Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,953 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 465.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 302,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 248,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 67,424 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.61. 73,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,828,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

