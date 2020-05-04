Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.87. 38,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.50. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

