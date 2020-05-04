Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 105.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $122.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

