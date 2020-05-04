Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Twilio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 190,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,551. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

