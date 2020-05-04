Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 577.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA opened at $149.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $158.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $239,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,486 shares of company stock valued at $40,667,002. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

