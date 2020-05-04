Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $130.28 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

