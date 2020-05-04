Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $222,274,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after purchasing an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,049,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $24,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.31.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW opened at $191.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $251.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.57.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

