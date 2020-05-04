Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 46,247 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,247 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE JRO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 276,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.