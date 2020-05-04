Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 5,556 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $128.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.60. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

