Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 697 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.33. 93,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,565. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $232.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.89 and its 200-day moving average is $202.55.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

