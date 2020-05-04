Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

QUAL traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,967 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03.

