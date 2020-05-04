Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $175.57 on Monday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

