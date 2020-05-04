Kuverit Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,605.40 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar. Kuverit has a total market cap of $31,605.40 and $37.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.04122145 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00059558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035210 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011435 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Kuverit Token Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,940,080,099 tokens. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

