Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $7,389,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,084,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $202.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

