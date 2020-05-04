Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.50 ($3.06).

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 284 ($3.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 7,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,781 ($26,020.78). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £1,643.75 ($2,162.26). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,488 shares of company stock worth $2,581,600.

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 196.35 ($2.58). 6,824,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 263.76. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a yield of 4.77%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

