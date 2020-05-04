LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.32

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 7214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. LexinFintech had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. LexinFintech’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $33,006,000. TT International lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 3,448,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,907 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,899,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,052,000 after purchasing an additional 997,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $7,151,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

