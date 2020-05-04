LGI Homes (LGIH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $60.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGIH. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

