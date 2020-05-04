Lition (LIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $317,374.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Lition token can currently be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00001134 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $317,374.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,746.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.76 or 0.02329592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.19 or 0.02768982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00533611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00682815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00079531 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00497898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, IDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

