Livent (LTHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Livent has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.18-0.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.18-0.31 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. ValuEngine lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.