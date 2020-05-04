M.D.C. (MDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MDC opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

