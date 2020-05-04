Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.49. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

