Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,185.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

