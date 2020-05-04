Manulife Financial (MFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

