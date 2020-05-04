Manulife Financial (MFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$11.17 billion for the quarter.

MFC stock opened at C$16.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$12.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.67.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$51,092.05. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$371,263.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,817.53.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

