Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MPC opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

