MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTZ. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

MTZ stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MasTec by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,001,000 after purchasing an additional 462,214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MasTec by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,757,000 after purchasing an additional 423,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3,478.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 275,512 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

