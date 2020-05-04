MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.22% from the company’s previous close.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MasTec by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

