Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mastercraft Boat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

