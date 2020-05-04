Mediwound (MDWD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ: MDWD) recently:

4/29/2020 – Mediwound was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Mediwound was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2020 – Mediwound was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Mediwound was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2020 – Mediwound was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – Mediwound was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Mediwound was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2020 – Mediwound was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. "

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. Mediwound Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 98.23% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mediwound by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mediwound by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

