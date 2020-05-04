Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 331 ($4.35).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGGT. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

LON:MGGT traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 264.40 ($3.48). The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 548.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.95 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. Meggitt’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other news, insider Guy Berruyer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £62,750 ($82,544.07). Also, insider Louisa Burdett bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($39,936.86). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,555 shares of company stock worth $11,821,960.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

