Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.00.

Shares of MELI traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $597.11. 1,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.74. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $756.48. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

