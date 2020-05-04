Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.81. 62,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,012,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

