Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,389,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,084,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $202.27 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

