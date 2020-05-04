Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $218.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.20 and its 200-day moving average is $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

