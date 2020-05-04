Michael Collins Sells 100,000 Shares of Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) Stock

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) insider Michael Collins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34), for a total value of £102,000 ($134,175.22).

Concurrent Technologies stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Monday. Concurrent Technologies PLC has a one year low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 123.90 ($1.63). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 million and a P/E ratio of 18.73.

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported GBX 5.51 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.