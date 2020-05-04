Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MAA opened at $109.63 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.10.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,779.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

