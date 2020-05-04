MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

MOFG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MOFG opened at $19.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.76). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.71 million. Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Greeff acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $85,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,380. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 68,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

